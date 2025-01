15 dead, 35 injured in New Year's Eve crash on Bourbon Street

A tragic incident on Bourbon Street in New Orleans has left 15 dead and 35 injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd on New Year's Eve. The attacker, 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, was shot and killed by police during a confrontation.

