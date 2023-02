Why earthquakes in Türkiye were so deadly and devastating?

Both of these earthquakes were larger than any previously recorded for the East Anatolian Fault, even with historical records going back one thousand years. This is not an unusual situation: Faults are unpredictable and slow. It is not uncommon for there to be gaps of hundreds or even thousands of years between the largest magnitude earthquakes on faults everywhere in the world.

Published 10.02.2023





