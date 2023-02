Search and rescue operations underway in Türkiye's quake-hit south region

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people. The deadly quakes have claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye's south region so far.

