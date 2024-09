Restoration underway for 2,100-year-old temple of Hecate in Türkiye

Restoration of the 2,100-year-old Temple of Hecate in Muğla's Yatağan district is underway, with efforts focused on reassembling blocks of the naos and surrounding columns. This project is part of the Future Heritage Project, aiming to preserve this significant ancient site dedicated to the goddess of magic and the night.

Published 11.09.2024 12:59





