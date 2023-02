Rescue teams rushing to save lives in Türkiye

The intense work of the rescue teams was reflected in the photo frames after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, the epicenter of which is in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaraş, affecting 10 provinces of Türkiye.

Published 11.02.2023 10:13





