Powerful Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake jolts multiple provinces in Türkiye - AFAD

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority [AFAD] put the quake's magnitude at 7.4. Images on Turkish television and social media showed rescuers digging through the rubble of levelled buildings in the city of Kahramanmaraş and neighbouring Gaziantep.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 06.02.2023 06:43





