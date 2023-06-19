Mystery of 'graveyard' in historical Iznik city walls

The mystery of the 2300-year-old historical city walls in Bursa's Iznik district in Türkiye comes to light with archaeological excavations. The mystery of the historical city walls, whose construction dates back 2300 years in Bursa's Iznik district in Türkiye, comes to light with archaeological excavations. While it was determined that the area between the two city walls was used as a cemetery during the Byzantine and Ottoman periods, the remains of a villa belonging to the Roman period and a building thought to have been built to control the fortification gate were found under the city wall. Numerous skeletons have been uncovered, showing that the area between the inner and outer walls was used as a cemetery during the Byzantine and Ottoman periods.