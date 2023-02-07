Kahramanmaraş-centered powerful earthquakes claim thousands of lives in Türkiye's southern provinces
The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake has claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye's southern region so far, the country's relief agency AFAD announced Tuesday. Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaraş province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.
