Kahramanmaraş-centered powerful earthquakes claim thousands of lives in Türkiye's southern provinces

The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake has claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye's southern region so far, the country's relief agency AFAD announced Tuesday. Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaraş province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 07.02.2023 08:59
At least 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation's disaster agency said early Tuesday.
