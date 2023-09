9-mln-year-old fossils unearthed in southwestern Türkiye

A group of researchers in southwestern Türkiye has uncovered animal fossils dating back to approximately 9 million years ago. The discovery was made during research conducted by a team of paleoanthropologists, paleontologists, and geologists in the Tavas region of Denizli province.

Published 13.09.2023 15:26





