A 1550-year-old former Byzantine church's base ground in an ancient city in southwestern Turkey was unearthed as part of excavation efforts. A 1550-year-old former Byzantine church's base ground in an ancient city in southwestern Turkey was unearthed as part of excavation efforts. The church's base ground, which was unearthed as part of excavation efforts in Stratonikeia ancient city in Muğla province, is being renovated with colored marbles found during excavation work. Having been added to the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List in 2015, the ancient city of Stratonikeia -- located in Muğla -- was home to many civilizations. Excavation work in Stratonikeia, one of the largest marble cities of the world, continues. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bilal Söğüt, the head of the Stratonikeia excavations, said that the ancient city -- also known as the city of gladiators -- maintained its importance in the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Menteshe, Ottoman, and Turkish periods. Söğüt said the excavation team reached the church which was built after an earthquake in 365 AD. He added the church remained to the first quarter of the 7th century; later, the area was used as a cemetery. He said that they carried out most of the excavations in the area called West Street of the city, adding, 'Here, a church was built on the colonnaded street. Later, when the church was destroyed, the area was turned into a cemetery in the Byzantine period, in the 7th century AD.'