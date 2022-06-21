World’s largest freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

The world's largest freshwater fish was caught in Cambodia and subsequently released in the Mekong River. The stingray weighed 661 pounds and measured more than 13 feet from snout to tail. A fisherman in south Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia caught the fish last Monday in the Mekong River which runs through the north of the country. A 646-pound Mekong giant catfish was caught in Thailand in 2005. The fisherman contacted the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong research project 'to help release the ray, an endangered species, back into the river,' Cambodia's AKP News reported Tuesday. 'This historic event highlights the success of USAID's Wonders of the Mekong project,' said USAID/Cambodia Acting Mission Director Hanh Nguyen. 'Cambodia is blessed with incredible biodiversity and we are proud of the team's efforts to promote sustainable management and raise public awareness on the important role of the Mekong River.'