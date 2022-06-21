 Contact Us

World’s largest freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

The world's largest freshwater fish was caught in Cambodia and subsequently released in the Mekong River.

Published 21.06.2022 16:23
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
The world's largest freshwater fish was caught in Cambodia and subsequently released in the Mekong River.
Displaced Ukrainians strive to hold on to life amid harsh conditions
No relief as heat wave in US moves east
Britain set for biggest rail strike in decades
UN points to 345 million facing food insecurity
Tens of thousands march in Georgia 'for Europe' after blow to EU bid