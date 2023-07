World's largest floating library 'Logos Hope' arrives in Oman

The extraordinary floating library, known as the "Logos Hope," has recently made its way to Oman, astounding visitors with its impressive collection of books and diverse cultural offerings. As the largest floating bookshop in the world, Logos Hope brings with it a unique literary experience for Oman's residents and tourists alike.

Published 21.07.2023 11:23





