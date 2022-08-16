Volcanic eruption in Iceland attracts thousands of daily pilgrimages

Thousands of onlookers are making a daily pilgrimage to watch a volcanic eruption in Iceland. The Icelandic radio station RÚV reported that on Sunday alone 6,700 people made their way to the long fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula. A traffic jam formed in front of the specially arranged car parks. From there, it is another 6 to 7 kilometres to a higher vantage point where visitors have become fascinated by the lava spraying into the sky. Some people have also ventured to the cooled lava edge, which is not cordoned off. However, children under the age of 12 are not allowed to enter the area around the eruption site, which is in a valley near the mountain Fagradalsfjall. According to RÚV, many holidaymakers, especially foreign ones, underestimate the hike through the area. Some sections of the path are very steep and rocky. Several visitors were treated for injuries to their faces and wrists or for exhaustion over the weekend, RÚV said. In addition, many hikers had too little food or water with them.