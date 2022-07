Türkiye allocates the highest GDP share among all aid donors

İzani Turan -- the general manager of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) -- said Türkiye will continue to be the most charitable country. Türkiye allocated the highest GDP share among all aid donors, followed by the United Arab Emirates (0.21%), Luxembourg (0.18%), Sweden (0.16%) and Norway (0.15%).

