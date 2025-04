HISTORY OF MOTHER'S DAY

The tradition of Mother's Day dates back to Ancient Greece, where annual spring festivals were held in honor of Rhea, the mother of many gods and goddesses in Greek mythology.

The Ancient Romans also celebrated spring festivals to honor the mother goddess, Cybele, around 250 years before the birth of Christ.

In the United States, Mother's Day began in 1908, when Anna Jarvis initiated the day to honor her late mother. In 1914, with the approval of Congress, it expanded nationwide across the United States. At this point, the question "What can I get for a Mother's Day gift?" became one of the most frequently asked questions.