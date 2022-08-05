 Contact Us

Three colonial-era burials found in pre-Hispanic Peru sanctuary

According to the information given by Lucenida Carrión, head of the Archaeology Directorate of the Parque de Las Leyenda, "the burials of two adults and a child who were wrapped in cotton cloth" were recently found on top of the 'Tres Palos' huaca (ancient burial sites or sacred places of indigenous people), which was formerly inhabited by the Lima (100-650 AD), Ychsma (900-1470 AD) and Inca (1200-1500 AD) cultures.

A team of Peruvian archaeologists uncovered three burials from the Spanish colonial period on top of a pre-Hispanic temple, which may be up to 500 years old, a researcher said Thursday.
