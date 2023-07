Ancient Roman inventions and innovations did not collapse with the Roman Empire. Even after thousands of years, the skillful work of the Romans can still be seen in daily life. According to Science magazine, the Romans, who had an empire covering much of Europe, Western Asia, North Africa, and the Mediterranean, had immense power and influence in the ancient world. From the founding of Rome in the 8th century BC until the collapse of the Western Empire in the 5th century, Roman technology influenced some of the tools, architecture, and urban structures of the modern world.