 Contact Us

Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror docudrama to be broadcasted on ATV

A new made-for-TV movie on the life story of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, known as Mehmed the Conqueror, to be broadcasted on ATV, a Turkish television network.

Published 19.07.2022 23:57
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
ATV, a Turkish free-to-air television network owned by Turkuvaz Media Group, is set to broadcast a new made-for-TV movie revolving around the life story of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror.
Farnborough airshow hit by heatwave basks in bumper Boeing order
Protests in Budapest against Orban government continues
Lake Mead: A bit more than a graveyard
In Kharkiv suburb, return of Soviet-era trams is a step towards normalcy
Ghost town: Russian-held Popasna in Ukraine after end of siege