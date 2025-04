DON'T STEP OUT WITHOUT A TRENCH COAT

Also known as a "pardesü" in Turkish, this long coat originally designed for the British military will be the most popular outerwear in the coming days. Beige tones make it easy to pair with nearly every outfit, especially jeans and dress pants. Khaki and caramel tones are also gaining popularity. If you're adding just one piece to your wardrobe this season, let it be a trench coat.

SNEAKERS IN NATURAL TONES

Sneakers aren't going anywhere this spring-summer. Earth-toned sneakers, especially in suede, are especially trendy. Buy a pair in natural tones and you'll be able to match them effortlessly with many outfits for months to come.