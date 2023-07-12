 Contact Us

South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

The female twins were born at the Everland theme park near the capital Seoul on Friday, the zoo revealed in a video posted on its YouTube channel.

AFP / Life
Published 12.07.2023 08:41
A South Korean zoo has announced the birth of two giant panda twins -- the first to be born in the country -- triggering an outpouring of excitement online.
