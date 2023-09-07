Social media chef CZN Burak hospitalized due to gallbladder condition

Social media phenomenon known as CZN Burak, chef Burak Özdemir, has been hospitalized due to a gallbladder condition. CZN Burak, known for his cooking videos, informed his followers about his condition by posting from his hospital bed. CZN Burak, who gained global fame through his cooking videos, raised concerns among his fans with his latest post. He was hospitalized due to a gallbladder issue and shared updates from his hospital bed. CZN Burak had recently drawn attention with his rapid weight loss, which he attributed to personal issues, including alleging that he was defrauded by his father. Known for his acts of charity and boasting 53 million followers on social media, CZN Burak informed his fans about his gallbladder condition through a video from his hospital bed, saying, 'I'm okay, thank God. I had a slight issue with my gallbladder. I love you all.' His followers expressed their concern and sent get-well messages in response to his post.