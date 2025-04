Seasonal skincare tips: How to protect your skin during weather changes

Seasonal changes can impact skin health due to temperature shifts and humidity fluctuations. Experts recommend switching to lighter cleansers and moisturizers, exfoliating regularly, increasing sun protection, and using hydrating serums. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet also support skin health. Lip and eye care should not be neglected to prevent dryness.

