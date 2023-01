Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

A paved road of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) begun in 312 B.C. by Roman statesman Appius Claudius Caecus, the "Via Appia" is an archaeological treasure trove, where an ongoing excavation hopes to uncover the actual starting point of the road in Rome.

