Rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

The Fortune Pink, an exceptionally rare giant gemstone, will be auctioned in Geneva in November when it is expected to go for up to $35 million (36 million euros), auctioneers said Monday. The diamond, which goes under the hammer for the first time on November 8, has been estimated at between $25 million and $35 million. Christie's highlighted that this was considered a lucky number in Asia, where it signifies 'definite prosperity', saying it expected the diamond to 'garner interest from collectors across the globe.' 'It's a beautiful stone, it's extremely rare to find a pink diamond, vivid pink diamond, of this size,' she said. 'I wouldn't know where to find another one at this moment.' In 2018, Christie's sold the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which raked in over $50 million -- the highest per-carat price ever paid for a stone of its kind.