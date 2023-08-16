Rare footage of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's unveiled on "Film Mirasım" website

New footage related to Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's nationwide tours between 1930 and 1937 has been published on the "Film Mirasım" (Film Heritage) website. The website has reached 8 million interactions so far and features a wide range of historical documents and films, including previously unpublished high-quality footage of Atatürk, the late Ottoman period, the early years of the Republic, the construction of Anıtkabir .

