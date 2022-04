In a subterranean metro station serving as a bomb shelter in eastern Ukraine, two flamboyant puppeteers act out a tabletop fairytale for a gaggle of spellbound children. With a cast of caricature dolls including a mustachioed king and a herd of pigs, Oleksandra Shlykova and Anton Andriushchenko tell the story of how "Princesses are different", entrancing the kids and their parents. They are also distracting them from the near-constant bombardments raining down on the city of Kharkiv above them, as Russia escalates its offensive in eastern Ukraine.