Place and importance of charity in Islam | Islam advises Muslims to protect the poor and the needy

The religion of Islam advises us to protect the poor and the needy. It encourages its followers to help others and share the means they have with others. Allah commands in the Qur'an on this issue: "For those who have believed among you and spent (for the sake of Allah), there will be a great reward." [Hadid, 57: 7]

Published 30.12.2022 17:40





