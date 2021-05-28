 Contact Us

Pink-plumed visitors of Gediz Delta enthralling onlookers

Dazzling onlookers, flamingos in western Turkey have started returning to an artificial island built as an incubation site for its pink-plumed visitors.

Published 28.05.2021 14:17
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
Situated at the mouth of the Gediz River in one of the largest deltas of the Eastern Mediterranean, the roughly one-and-a-half-acre island is in one of Turkey's two breeding grounds for flamingos, also known as alli turnas (red crane) in Turkish.
Turkish TV series rank among most-watched in Colombia
Top model Bella Hadid joins pro-Palestinian protest in New York City
Eid prayer held at Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque after 87 years
'Resurrection Ertuğrul' motivates Pakistani family to visit Turkey
Flamingos on the Lake Tuz of Aksaray​​​​​​​