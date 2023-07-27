People put children at great risk by sharing their photos online

When people share photos of children on online platforms, it makes it possible for criminals to use those photos for fraud, child pornography, or even child abuse, warned a Turkish academic. Mehmet Baris Horzum, a member of Sakarya University's Department of Computer and Instructional Technology Education, told Anadolu about how dangerous it is to share children's photos online and the technology behind "Deepfake."

