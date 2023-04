Paris has two Eiffel Towers now

A tower similar to Eiffel Tower, which was thought to be an April 1 joke, was not built for a joke. It has been announced that the tower, which is 1/10 of the original tower called Eifela, was built by the artist Philippe Maindron and will be on display until April 10.

Published 04.04.2023 01:25





