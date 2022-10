Meet Pan Solo: Life-sized Han Solo out of bread

Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture of Han Solo using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer.

Published 17.10.2022 00:49





