Marvelous NASA time-lapse shows more than 100 days of Sun in an hour

Obtaining the following images they got the help of the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), a spacecraft launched in 2010 as part of NASA's Living With a Star (LWS) program. The images were captured 108 seconds apart in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength with SDO's Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE).

Published 11.01.2023 10:57





