Marine Iguanas: The ocean-swimming lizards of the Galápagos

The Galápagos Islands, renowned for their unique array of wildlife, are home to some of the most interesting creatures on Earth, one of which is the marine iguana.Marine iguanas have adapted impressively to their isolated environments across the different islands of the Galapagos archipelago. They are mostly terrestrial but spend a significant amount of time in the ocean, feeding on the algae that grow abundantly along the rocky shores. Their diet is purely herbivorous, and they've developed a unique way to navigate and feed underwater. Using their long claws to anchor themselves, they swim with a snake-like motion to graze on algae, a vital source of nutrition. What is particularly intriguing is how marine iguanas manage the salt they ingest while feeding underwater. They possess highly efficient salt glands that help them expel the excess salt through a process where they sneeze it out. This adaptation is crucial for their survival, preventing dehydration without losing precious water. Another remarkable survival strategy they exhibit is their ability to physically shrink during food shortages. During El Niño events, when their food supply diminishes, these iguanas can reduce their body size by up to 20%. This reduction decreases their nutritional needs until food becomes plentiful again, at which point they are able to quickly regain their original size. Marine iguanas have legal protection within the Galapagos Islands, but conservationists continue to battle against the invasive species that threaten their fragile existence. The survival of marine iguanas is not only crucial for maintaining the ecological balance of the Galapagos but also for the continued study and understanding of evolutionary adaptations. These extraordinary lizards not only add to the rich tapestry of life on the Galapagos Islands but also remind us of the complexities of nature's adaptation strategies. The marine iguana's ability to thrive in such a specialized niche highlights the wonders of evolutionary biology and the ongoing need to protect such irreplaceable natural heritage.