Long-eared goatee 'Simbi' aims to break Guinness World Record

A goat with astonishingly large ears has rekindled her breeder's aspirations of claiming a world record, a feat he believes was previously achieved by one of his other animals with ears measuring a whopping 22 inches in length. With her extraordinary ear size, Simbi now has her sights set on attaining the Guinness World Record.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 08.06.2023 19:26





