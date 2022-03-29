List of 2022 Oscar winners

Winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday: Best picture: 'CODA' Best actor: Will Smith, 'King Richard' Best actress: Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Documentary feature: 'Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)' Original song: 'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die,' music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell Best director: Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog' Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, 'CODA' Best international film: 'Drive My Car,' Japan Costume design: 'Cruella' Original screenplay: 'Belfast' Adapted screenplay: 'CODA' Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose Cinematography: 'Dune' Visual Effects: 'Dune' Best animated feature: 'Encanto' Sound: 'Dune' Documentary (short subject): 'The Queen of Basketball' Best animated short film: 'The Windshield Wiper' Live action short: 'The Long Goodbye' Film editing: 'Dune' Production design: 'Dune' Music (original score): 'Dune' Makeup and hairstyling: 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'