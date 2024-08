La Tomatina festival in Buñol sees thousands throw 120 tons of tomatoes

Thousands of people threw over 120 tons of tomatoes during the 77th "La Tomatina" festival in Buñol, Spain, turning the streets into a sea of red. The annual event, held every August's last Wednesday since 1945, featured over 22,000 participants and was followed by a thorough cleanup.

A News / Life Published 29.08.2024 11:11 Share This Album





Subscribe