Kerempe Lighthouse in Türkiye marks 140 years

The lighthouse, which began operating in 1885, stands on Kerempe Cape in Aydıncık village along the Cide-Doğanyurt road, serving sailors from 82 meters above sea level. The lighthouse, mentioned in a poem in Nazım Hikmet Ran's book The Epic of Independence, continues to withstand the test of time. Aydıncık village headman Sabri Tekiner said the lighthouse has served sailors for many years. Emphasizing its importance for the region, Tekiner stated: 'This is the second farthest point of the Black Sea opening to the sea. For years, sailors, boatmen, and ships have relied on this lighthouse. Kerempe Lighthouse has been fulfilling its duty for 140 years.' Güler noted that the lighthouse was built by the French and added: 'My great-grandfather served 17 years, my grandfather 43 years, and my father Hasan Güler 30 years as lighthouse keepers. After serving 31 years myself, I retired. Now I continue living in this village.'