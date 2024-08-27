 Contact Us

KADEM and Turkish Red Crescent distribute over 1 million hot meals in Gaza

Over 1 million hot meals are being delivered to Gaza by KADEM and the Turkish Red Crescent, offering vital aid in the midst of continued violence.

Published 27.08.2024 15:12
The Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has started distributing over 1 million hot meals in Gaza, where Israeli attacks are ongoing, through the Turkish Red Crescent.
