India's Chandrayaan-3 achieves historic soft landing at moon's southern pole

India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing near the little-explored southern pole of the Moon. India became the first country to land in this less-explored region of the Moon. Following the landing, people took to the streets in celebration.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 24.08.2023 10:08





