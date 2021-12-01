 Contact Us

Indian man builds one-third sized Taj Mahal replica for wife

An Indian man has built a one-third-sized replica of the historic Taj Mahal for his wife, but unlike the original, it's their residence, not a mausoleum.

Published 01.12.2021 14:18
