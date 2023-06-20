Impact of social media: Doubling number of teens reporting lack of enjoyment in life

The rise of social media has led to a surge in depression and feelings of hopelessness among teenagers, leading some to label it the "new Great Depression." According to a poll conducted by the University of Michigan, nearly half of teens today agree with statements such as "I can't do anything right," "I do not enjoy life," and "My life is not useful." This is roughly twice the number from a decade ago, indicating a significant increase in mental health issues among young people.

