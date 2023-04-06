Hybrid solar eclipse of April: How many hours until the sky darkens?

April will be loaded with astronomical phenomena and the one that has attracted the most attention is the hybrid solar eclipse because it only happens twice in a century. The hybrid solar eclipse has been named Ningalooo and is one of the most important for this 2023, as it will completely darken the sky for several hours. What is a hybrid solar eclipse? 'The Moon is just the right distance from Earth so that the apex of its cone-shaped shadow is slightly above the Earth's surface at the beginning and end of the eclipse path, making the shadow antenumbral of the Moon to move across the Earth and cause an annular eclipse. However, in the middle of the eclipse path, the apex of the Moon's umbra shadow hits the Earth's surface because that part of the planet is a little closer to the Moon. When to see the hybrid solar eclipse? Where to see the hybrid solar eclipse?