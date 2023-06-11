Hollywood Vampires rocks Istanbul, donates concert earnings to Turkish earthquake victims

"We are coming to Istanbul Life Park on June 10. At the same time, in order to reduce the impact of the devastating earthquakes that cost the lives of many innocents (sic) people a little bit and to contribute to the collection of needed aid, we will donate all the income of the concert we will give on the evening of June 10 in Istanbul to DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee). We donate it to the earthquake relief fund," Hollywood Vampires wrote June 3 on Twitter.