 Contact Us

Hollywood Vampires rocks Istanbul, donates concert earnings to Turkish earthquake victims

"We are coming to Istanbul Life Park on June 10. At the same time, in order to reduce the impact of the devastating earthquakes that cost the lives of many innocents (sic) people a little bit and to contribute to the collection of needed aid, we will donate all the income of the concert we will give on the evening of June 10 in Istanbul to DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee). We donate it to the earthquake relief fund," Hollywood Vampires wrote June 3 on Twitter.

Anadolu Agency / Life
Published 11.06.2023 00:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Istanbul music lovers rocked Saturday with Hollywood Vampires -- an all-star band featuring actor Johnny Depp, singer Alice Cooper and musician Joe Perry.
Long-eared goatee 'Simbi' aims to break Guinness World Record
Prince Harry faces accusations of speculation and uncertainty
Divers fish deadly 'ghost nets' from Santorini's depths
New Yorkers gather to watch 'Manhattanhenge'
Beloved Hong Kong bun festival returns after three years