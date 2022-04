Hollywood star Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard accusations 'heinous'

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp denied ever striking a woman as he took the witness stand on Tuesday at the US defamation trial against his former wife, the actress Amber Heard. "There were arguments and things of that nature but never did I myself reach the point of striking Miss Heard in any way," Depp told the jury hearing the case at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

