HMS Majestic, sank in Battle of Gallipoli, photographed in Çanakkale

British flagship HMS Majestic, one of the ships that sank during the Battle of Gallipoli, was photographed by Tahsin Ceylan. A documentary director and underwater photographer, Ceylan realized the diving off the Dardanelles strait, Cape Helles, for the ship that was sunk by the German submarine U-21. The diving realized 20 meters deep also unveiled two motorless barges near the ship. He also recorded in his diving the endangered 'Paramuricea clavata' red corals found within the 'Captain Franco' shipwreck that sank in 1968.