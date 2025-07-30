GAZAP takes the world stage: Türkiyes next-generation bomb

The 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul, brought together numerous defense and technology firms from Türkiye and across the globe. 'A STRATEGIC SHOWCASE OF TÜRKİYE'S MILITARY TECHNOLOGIES TO THE WORLD' 'Türkiye also achieved a remarkable success in defense exports at the fair,' President Erdoğan said, announcing that 270 signing ceremonies were held and total contract value exceeded $9 billion, with $5.85 billion focused on exports. The Ministry of National Defense R&D's most notable exhibits at the fair were the GAZAP bomb and the Penetrating Bomb.