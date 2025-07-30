GAZAP takes the world stage: Türkiyes next-generation bomb

 Contact Us

GAZAP takes the world stage: Türkiye's next-generation bomb

GAZAP, described as Türkiye's most powerful conventional bomb, has made international headlines for its thermobaric capabilities.

The 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul, brought together numerous defense and technology firms from Türkiye and across the globe.

"A STRATEGIC SHOWCASE OF TÜRKİYE'S MILITARY TECHNOLOGIES TO THE WORLD"
Middle East-based international outlet Al-Monitor highlighted that the GAZAP bomb was unveiled for the first time at IDEF 2025, held in Istanbul from July 22 to 27.

"Türkiye also achieved a remarkable success in defense exports at the fair," President Erdoğan said, announcing that 270 signing ceremonies were held and total contract value exceeded $9 billion, with $5.85 billion focused on exports.

The Ministry of National Defense R&D's most notable exhibits at the fair were the GAZAP bomb and the Penetrating Bomb.

