French baguette makes it onto World Cultural Heritage list

The French baguette -- one of the country's most abiding images -- was given world heritage status by UNESCO on Wednesday, the organisation announced.

Reuters & AFP / Life
Published 30.11.2022 13:44
The humble baguette, France's staple bread, has made it onto the United Nation's cultural heritage list.
