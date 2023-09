Florida farm emu Emmanuel goes viral on TikTok with playful shenanigans

Emmanuel, an emu living on a farm in South Florida, is gaining more and more fans with their antics on TikTok. Taylor Blake, who works on the farm, shares informative videos featuring Emmanuel, and the bird's occasional interactions with the camera lead to funny moments. With an ever-increasing number of followers, Emmanuel is steadily gaining more fans.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 07.09.2023 14:48 Share This Album





Subscribe