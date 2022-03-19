 Contact Us

Egypt unveils five ancient tombs in Saqqara necropolis

Egypt unveiled Saturday five ancient Pharaonic tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, the latest in a series of landmark discoveries in the area.

Published 19.03.2022 17:00
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Egypt unveiled Saturday five ancient Pharaonic tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, the latest in a series of landmark discoveries in the area.
Paleontologists unveil fossilized remains of ancient whale in Peruvian desert
Roman era remains discovered in a valley of eastern Turkey
World's largest black diamond to go under hammer in UK
The narrowest house in Buenos Aires with legends: La casa minima
Airbnb looks for a person who will live in Sicily one year for free