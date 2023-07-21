 Contact Us

"Dubai Crocodile Park" in the UAE

The crocodile park, which was opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April, homes 250 crocodiles of different sizes and ages.

Published 21.07.2023 12:57
For crocodile enthusiasts and thrill-seekers, Dubai's newest attraction, the Crocodile Park, is a dream come true. With its grand opening in April, the park now shelters an impressive array of 250 crocodiles, spanning different sizes and ages.
